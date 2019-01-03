- Advertisement -
Home » State News

Attorney General Nessel Given First Request for Opinion by Governor

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On January 3, 2019
82 Views
0

Attorney General Dana Nessel has been given her first opinion request Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

It is a detailed six-question request questioning the legality of PA 359, which created the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority.

The authority was created and tasked with the goal of overseeing an underground tunnel to hold the Line 5 pipeline.

Nessel says there are serious and significant concerns regarding the measure.

Both she and the Governor have been vocal about their concerns regarding Line 5.

Nessel also cautioned against relying on PA 359 to move forward with any plans related to Line 5.

And while there is not a specific timeline for issuing the opinion, Nessel said it is a top priority.

Post Views: 82



Trending Now
Man Seriously Injured After Crash into Wexford County Road Commission Plow
Remington Hernandez December 30, 2018
One Dead Following Crash, Vehicle Fire in Isabella County
Remington Hernandez December 28, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Attorney General Nessel Given First Request for Opinion by Governor
Share No Comment