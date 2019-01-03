Attorney General Nessel Given First Request for Opinion by Governor

Attorney General Dana Nessel has been given her first opinion request Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

It is a detailed six-question request questioning the legality of PA 359, which created the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority.

The authority was created and tasked with the goal of overseeing an underground tunnel to hold the Line 5 pipeline.

Nessel says there are serious and significant concerns regarding the measure.

Both she and the Governor have been vocal about their concerns regarding Line 5.

Nessel also cautioned against relying on PA 359 to move forward with any plans related to Line 5.

And while there is not a specific timeline for issuing the opinion, Nessel said it is a top priority.