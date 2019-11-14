Attorney General Nessel Files Response In Her Line 5 Lawsuit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is filing a response in her lawsuit against pipeline operator Enbridge.

Other state attorney generals including Minnesota,Wisconsin and California are filing an amicus brief supporting her argument.

Nessel has made it clear she wants line 5 gone.

The twin pipelines running beneath the straits of Mackinac have been a hot topic for the last several years. This follows a number of high profile anchor strikes.

She says it violates the public trust doctrine and The Michigan Environmental Protection Act.

This line is likely to cause pollution, destroying water and other natural resources.

She’s responding with legal principles of public trust and public nuisance.

Nessel and Enbridge will file reply briefs on December 10th.

Enbridge has maintained the pipeline is necessary, and it does a thorough job of ensuring its safe operation.