Attorney General Dana Nessel Warns Michiganders of Door-to-Door Scammers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warns residents of door to door scammers who might try to pretend to be government officials offering information on stimulus checks, unemployment benefits or other programs and services implemented during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“While we are not aware of any specific instances of door-to-door scammers in Michigan, residents should be prepared for anything in this time of emergency,” Nessel said. “Scammers will attempt to deceive you and steal personal information or money in all kinds of ways and going door-to-door is not a new tactic. Do not fall for these tricks.”

Any contact from someone posing as a government official can be verified by asking for credentials, or independently contacting the agency or entity the person claims to be representing.

Reports of any door-to-door scammers should be reported to law enforcement agencies where the scam is taking place and can be reported to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team.

Reports can be filed online or by calling Consumer Protection tip line at 877-765-8388.

Scammers may pose as government officials providing unemployment assistance, utility workers offering service or even census workers.

Nessel warns that scammers will often try to ask for some type of fee in exchange for the service offered, or persuade an individual to provide personal or financial information.