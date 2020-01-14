Attorney General Announces Sentencing for Woman Who Stole More than $1M from Patients

On Monday, Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel announced the sentencing of Beth Lisa Jaslove.

Jaslove stole more than $1 million from her therapy patients through a scheme called Community Money Program.

Jaslove pleaded guilty to one count of larceny by false pretenses of more than $100,000.

She was sentenced to five years supervised probation and ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.

As part of her sentencing, Jaslove is not to be employed as a therapist, counselor or spiritual guide for individuals or groups during the term of her probation.

Jaslove stole money from patients between 1991 and 2017. In the period between 2008 and 2016 alone, she obtained more than $1 million from victims.

More than a dozen people nearly lost the total of their investment in the Community Money Program.