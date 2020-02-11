Attempted Murder Suspect on the Run Now in Cheboygan Co. Custody

An attempted murder, that happened around 2 a.m. Sunday night at a home in Inverness Township, a man now a prime suspect and after a shortlived search police now have him in custody.

After putting out a release asking for the publics’ help in finding the suspect, further investigation led to the discovery of this man David Jullette.

Police say they believe Jullette, is responsible for an attempted murder that happened at a home in Ivernerness Township.

They found Jullette, at a trailer in the area of Trudeau Rd and Orchard Beach Rd., his car there and footprints in the snow.

Authorities from Cheyboygan are now saying, “this investigation is still ongoing and from what we are finding out we expect more charges as a result.”