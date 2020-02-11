- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Attempted Murder Suspect on the Run Now in Cheboygan Co. Custody

Sierra Searcy Posted On February 11, 2020
197 Views
0

An attempted murder, that happened around 2 a.m. Sunday night at a home in Inverness Township, a man now a prime suspect and after a shortlived search police now have him in custody.

After putting out a release asking for the publics’ help in finding the suspect, further investigation led to the discovery of this man David Jullette.

Police say they believe  Jullette, is responsible for an attempted murder that happened at a home in Ivernerness Township.

They found Jullette, at a trailer in the area of Trudeau Rd and Orchard Beach Rd., his car there and footprints in the snow.

Authorities from Cheyboygan are now saying, “this investigation is still ongoing and from what we are finding out we expect more charges as a result.”

Post Views: 197



Trending Now
Six Hospitalized Following Crash in Wexford County
Remington Hernandez February 7, 2020
Man Hospitalized, Horse Dead and Buggy Destroyed After Hit and Run in Gladwin Co.
Sierra Searcy February 6, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Attempted Murder Suspect on the Run Now in Cheboygan Co. Custody
Share No Comment