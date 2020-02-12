Attempted Murder Suspect Charged, Faces Life in Prison

A man who is a prime suspect in an attempted murder case that happened around 2 a.m. Sunday night at a home in Inverness Township was arraigned in court yesterday.

This man David Jullette of Cheboygan County, is now charged with three counts of attempted murder, a habitual offender offense and faces life in prison.

He allegedly tried to kill his wife and a child with a knife at his home both were injured but are expected to make a full recovery.

This is not Julette’s first run-in with the law, police say back in 1998 he was charged with assault to do great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon.