ATF Offers $5,000 Reward for Info on Suspects Who Stole 49 Firearms from Alpena Store
Posted On November 23, 2020
Police say they need the public’s help finding two suspects who broke into an Alpena store.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF) say they are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the conviction of the people responsible.
Saturday around 4:00 a.m. police say at least two unknown suspects threw a brick through a front glass of a business and stole 49 firearms.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477).
You can also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.