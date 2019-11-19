Asian Carp Activity on Mississippi River May Indicate Potential Outcome in Michigan

In continuing coverage on Michigan’s efforts to stop the spread of an invasive species…

A potential indicator of the likely scenario, were asian carp to find their way into the Great Lakes…

According to a new study, sport fish have declined significantly in portions of the upper Mississippi river infested with asian carp.

This adds evidence to fears about the invader’s threat to native species.

The report said analysis of nearly 20 years of population data suggests the carp are out competing fish prized by anglers, such as yellow perch, bluegill, and black and white crappie.

Scientists have long suspected asian carp of starving out other fish in the Mississippi and many of its tributaries.

The peer-reviewed study this month in the journal Biological Invasions is among the first to establish a solid link.