Artifacts Stolen From Shipwreck in Grand Traverse Bay Returned

DNR Conservation Officers have recovered stolen artifacts from a historical shipwreck on east Grand Traverse Bay.

In September, officers received a tip that people were stealing internal framework from the Metropolis.

The Metropolis is a 125-foot schooner located offshore of Old Mission Point.

Officials say the ship was abandoned after becoming lost in a snowstorm in November of 1886.

The Metropolis is part of the Grand Traverse Bay Underwater Preserve and It is illegal to remove anything from underwater shipwrecks.

Information from the divers eventually lead to 27 year-old Jacob Garris of Traverse City and 28 year-old Joseph Frawley of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Both reportedly confessed to the crimes and returned the stolen items.

They will serve 20 hours of community service and will pay nearly $2,500 in fines and restitution.