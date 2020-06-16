Art Van Cadillac Location Closing Doors Permanetly

Art Van in Cadillac is closing their doors permanently.

The Wendel Family Furniture is closing both their Cadillac and Mt. Pleasant Art Van locations.

Earlier this year the furniture super store filed for bankruptcy, impacting local and independently owned stores.

“Although we are going out of business due to the Art Van corporate bankruptcy, our stores are independently owned with a long history in the community of nearly 60 years, and we are committed to serving our community,” franchise owner David Lee said in a statement.

The going out of business sale begins Thursday June 18th.