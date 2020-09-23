- Advertisement -
Arrested for Drunk Driving Third Offense in Otsego Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 23, 2020
Police say this man, Brian Gene Richards , was swerving in and out of lanes and traveling at various speeds Saturday on I-75. 

Police saw Richards in Corwith Township, and found he matched the description of a drunk driver. 

When police pulled him over, they say he showed signs of being drunk. 

Richards refused to take sobriety tests and was arrested. 

He is currently in Otsego County Jail and is due back in court October 1st.

