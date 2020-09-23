Arrested For Drunk Driving Third Offense And Other Charges in Otsego Co.

A Macomb man is behind bars for drunk driving for the third time.

Police say they pulled over, Kevin Patrick Scully, for speeding on I-75 in Livingston Township.

Police say Scully showed signs of being intoxicated and had a small cooler on his passenger side floor when they stopped him.

The suspect told police there was beer inside the cooler.

After further investigation he was arrested for drunk driving and taken to Otsego County Jail.

He now faces a felony for drunk driving third offense.