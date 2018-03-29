Arrest Made in Florida Hit and Run Crash that Killed TC Woman
Posted On March 29, 2018
An arrest has been made in connection with crash in Florida that killed a Traverse City woman.
That crash happened in Miami Lakes, Florida back in December.
Police say 26 year-old Tatum Holloway of Traverse City was trying to cross the street when she was struck by a silver Mercedes.
Holloway was thrown into the air and landed on the curb.
The driver left the scene without rendering aid to Holloway or reporting the accident.
A passerby found her and called for help.
Police searched the vehicle and the driver.
Now Miami-Dade Police say they located the driver, 65-year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Balboa.
He was brought up on several charges, those include vehicular homicide, manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a crash.