Arrest Made in Florida Hit and Run Crash that Killed TC Woman

An arrest has been made in connection with crash in Florida that killed a Traverse City woman.

That crash happened in Miami Lakes, Florida back in December.

Police say 26 year-old Tatum Holloway of Traverse City was trying to cross the street when she was struck by a silver Mercedes.

Holloway was thrown into the air and landed on the curb.

The driver left the scene without rendering aid to Holloway or reporting the accident.

A passerby found her and called for help.

Police searched the vehicle and the driver.

Now Miami-Dade Police say they located the driver, 65-year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Balboa.

He was brought up on several charges, those include vehicular homicide, manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a crash.