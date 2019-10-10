Arrest Made in Emmett Co. Drunk Driving Crash

A drunk driving arrest comes months after the man police say was behind the wheel caused an accident.

Jason Grace was heading West down U.S. 31 in Emmett County’s Littlefield Township when investigators say he veered into oncoming traffic and hit a Nissan truck head-on.

When police responded, they say they found an open bottle of gin with Grace inside the car…

But due to the seriousness of his injuries, they didn’t test him for the influence of alcohol at that point.

Grace and the two people inside the truck had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Lab tests later allegedly confirmed alcohol had played a role…

Then, this Tuesday, Grace was arrested.

He is now charged with two counts of high B.A.C. causing serious injury, with a prior conviction…

Which is a ten year felony, along with O.W.I. causing serious injury, high B.A.C. and general O.W.I.

Grace — now in Emmett County Jail on a one million dollar cash bond.