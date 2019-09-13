Arrest Made in Cadillac Vehicle Break-Ins, Potentially More Victims

Cadillac Police arrested a suspect believed to be behind a string of thefts from vehicles and say there may be more victims.

Investigators received and responded to multiple reports Thursday of someone stealing from vehicles across the city.

They believe the thefts happened overnight at some point.

Police arrested a person they’re now calling a suspect — allegedly with evidence tying that person to at least one of the thefts.

Officers want to confirm whether or not the other evidence they seized is in fact stolen and are asking anyone who thinks items may be missing from their cars to report that to police.

They remind everyone to keep their doors locked and valuables out of harm’s way.