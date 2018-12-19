- Advertisement -
Arrest Made After Stabbing That Left Man Seriously Injured in Cadillac

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On December 19, 2018
A man has serious injuries following a stabbing in Cadillac.

At 2:18 Wednesday afternoon, Cadillac Police responded to the area of Howard St. and South Mitchell St.

Officers had received the report of a stabbing after the victim was taken to the ER.

Police were given a description of the suspect and the suspect’s name.

Officers began searching for the suspect and ultimately found him walking on Oak St. near Hobart St.

The 24 year-old Cadillac man was taken into custody on assault with intent to murder charges.

The victim, identified as a 23 year-old Lake City man, was transferred to Traverse City Munson with serious injuries.

A 23 year-old Cadillac man walking with the suspect was found to have a warrant and taken into custody.

