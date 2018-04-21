Armed Man Robs Wexford County Cash Advance Store, Still At Large

Police are investigating an armed robbery in Wexford County.

At 11:15 Saturday morning, deputies responded to Advance America Cash Advance on Old Us-131 in Haring Township for the report of an armed robbery.

Once on scene, deputies determined that white man entered the office, placed a piston on the counter, and demanded money.

The suspect then reportedly accompanied the clerk to the back where he obtained additional money, and restrained the clerk using zip ties.

The suspect then fled the scene, going north, towards Home Depot.

An MSP K9 was requested and tracked the suspect north before losing track.

As of 5:20 Saturday evening, the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a camo neck gaiter, jeans, and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wexford County Sherrif’s Office or Silent Observer.

