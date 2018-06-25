Archaeologists Find “Exciting” New Artifacts at Colonial Michilimackinac

Archaeologists at Colonial Michilimackinac are continuing to find unique artifacts.

According to those at the dig site, the root cellar is yielding some exciting finds.

Earlier this month, we told you about the knife blade and barrel bands that were found there.

Now, Archaeologists have dug up a variety of ceramics and a brass thimble with a small hole punched in the top of it.

Archaeologists say thimbles were sometimes strung to be worn like tinkling cones, which are metal cones usually attached to clothing.

And in addition to the thimble, a small section of string was also preserved by the copper salts from the brass.

These finds come as Archaeologists mark the 60th year of digging in the Mackinac Straits region.