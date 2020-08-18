Arcadia Man Found Dead in Arcadia Lake, Suspected Drowning Accident

On Tuesday, August 18, around 10:30 a.m., a Michigan State Trooper was flagged down on M-22 Highway near Arcadia Lake.

A man said his 74-year-old brother was fishing and is now missing.

While on scene, the trooper and man found what was later to be determined to be the man’s brother, unresponsive, floating in the lake, about 75 yards from shore.

Arcadia Township Fire Rescue responded and with the help of a local boater, the man’s body was brought back to shore.

CPR was preformed, but was unsuccessful.

The incident is being investigated, but State Police say it appears the man fell in the creek and drown.

An autopsy is pending.