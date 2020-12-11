Application for Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative Grants Opens on Dec. 15

Michigan’s small businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus will be able to apply for grants of up to $15,000 through the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 15, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The program will utilize $10 million in federal U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) CARES Act funding to provide economic assistance to small businesses across Michigan.

“The Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative puts federal funding to work for many of the small businesses in Michigan hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“My administration will continue working to support our small businesses and their employees as they continue to navigate and persevere through this pandemic, through the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative and all of the COVID-19 business relief efforts MEDC has implemented this year. As we head into the holiday season, I also want to remind Michiganders to support their favorite local businesses by shopping small. And as always, mask up, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.”

The program is intended to meet the urgent need of Michigan businesses including restaurants and bars, lodging providers, live event venues and movie theaters, conference and meeting facilities, indoor recreation facilities, and gyms and fitness centers.

The grants under the program will support those businesses facing drastic reductions in cash flow and the continued support of their workforce and may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, or utility expenses.

Funds will be awarded on a first-in basis and the application window for small businesses will close once the targeted allocations within each of the state’s prosperity regions are reasonably expected to be met.

To qualify for grant support, businesses must meet a number of criteria, including but not limited to:

Being a business in one of the targeted industries;

Identifying a need for payroll, rent, or mortgage payments, and/or utility expenses necessary to continue or restart business operations;

Having at least two employees (including the owner) but fewer than 50;

Be a for-profit business, per HUD guidance;

Meet the HUD National Objective for Job Retention by retaining jobs that would otherwise be lost without assistance through employment verification;

Additional eligibility requirements can be found on Michiganbusiness.org/relief .

Applicants will be required to self-certify that they are following all state and local orders related to COVID-19, including, but not limited to, those issued by DHHS and county health departments.

For the full list of requirements, visit here.