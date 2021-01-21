Any Michigander Who Uses Food Assistance Is Now In For A 15% Increase In Benefits

Any Michigander who uses food assistance is now in for a little treat.

A 15% increase in benefits for food assistance is on their way and will be here by the end of the month.

The increase will automatically be applied to bridge cards and is an addition to earlier benefits.

Governor Whitmer stated that no Michigander should worry about how they put food on the table, especially during a pandemic.

The benefits are not permanent however, and are set to only last 6 month and will end in June.