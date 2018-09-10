Antrim Man Guilty of Murder Has Been Sentenced

The Antrim County man that pled guilty to murder and attempted murder has been sentenced.

Back in March, deputies say 29 year-old Robert Gerring broke into Daniel Sutherland’s home and fatally shot him.

Gerring also shot a nearby a teenager, who had non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities followed Gerring and later took him into custody in Kalkaska County.

Now, a judge has sentenced Gerring to a minimum of 45 years in prison with a maximum of 80 years for second degree murder and attempted murder.

He has been charged with other offenses, but they were dropped after his guilty plea.