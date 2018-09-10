Antrim Man Guilty of Murder Has Been Sentenced
Posted On September 10, 2018
The Antrim County man that pled guilty to murder and attempted murder has been sentenced.
Back in March, deputies say 29 year-old Robert Gerring broke into Daniel Sutherland’s home and fatally shot him.
Gerring also shot a nearby a teenager, who had non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Authorities followed Gerring and later took him into custody in Kalkaska County.
Now, a judge has sentenced Gerring to a minimum of 45 years in prison with a maximum of 80 years for second degree murder and attempted murder.
He has been charged with other offenses, but they were dropped after his guilty plea.