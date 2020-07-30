- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Antrim County Man Faces Life in Prison After Deadly Hit and Run

Andrea Ludema Posted On July 30, 2020
52 Views
0

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says Adam Calo hit a 71-year-old woman on Satterly Road around 8:30 in the morning on June 22.

The victim’s nephew witnesses the vehicle serve and hit the victim.

Police say they found the reported vehicle later in the day on C-24 Alba Highway.

They saw Calo almost hit the patrol vehicle twice before stopping.

Calo had 2 outstanding warrants and was driving under the influence of drugs.

The victim died from her injuries sometime in July.

Calo is charged with 2nd degree murder, which carries a life sentence and operating under the influence causing death, which is a 15-year felony.

Post Views: 52



Trending Now
BREAKING: Governor Whitmer Signs Two New Executive Orders Limiting Indoor Gatherings and Bar Services Across The State
Andrea Ludema July 29, 2020
District Health Department #10 Reports a New Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site
Andrea Ludema July 30, 2020

You are reading
Antrim County Man Faces Life in Prison After Deadly Hit and Run
Share No Comment