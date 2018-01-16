Antrim County Man Arrested for Providing Drugs to Lead to Overdose Death

An Antrim County man is accused of providing the drugs to lead to another man’s overdose death.

According to the Antrim County Sheriff – in January of 2015 they began investigating the overdose death of Damien Smith.

Smith had been found at a home on Rushton Road in Central Lake Township.

An autopsy was performed and authorities say large amounts of heroin and fentanyl were in his system.

After a lengthy investigation the sheriff’s office says they found who provided the drugs to Smith, Wade Druckenmiller.

Investigators say Druckenmiller facilitated the drug deal the ultimately lead to Smith’s death.

Earlier this month he was arrested and charged with Overdose Causing Death.