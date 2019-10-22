Antrim County Man arrested for drunk driving

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Department says it arrested a man so drunk, he laid down on a front lawn as they questioned him.

That case began with a vehicle in Alba, found parked on the lawn of a home.

Police say David Lowry stumbled out of that car and onto the grass, then laid there seemingly intoxicated, while troopers attempted to talk to him.

After investigating, troopers arrested Lowry, who is now charged with multiple felonies including operating while intoxicated and resisting and obstructing.

Not the first time he’s been in hot water over this police say it’s his third offense.

Lowry was arraigned at Antrim County Jail and released on a $25,000 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for November 7th.