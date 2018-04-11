Antrim County Man Admits To Delivering Drugs That Killed Another Man In 2015

An Antrim County man accused of providing the drugs that lead to another man’s death has admitted to the crime.

Wade Druckenmiller agreed to a guilty plea on three charges, including possession of a controlled substance/analogue, possession of meth, and habitual offender.

Back in January of 2015, police arrested Druckenmiller after an investigation into the overdose death of Damien Smith.

An autopsy was performed and authorities say large amounts of heroin and fentanyl were in his system.

Druckenmiller was originally charged with delivery of drugs, causing death and possession of heroin.

Prosecutors later reached a deal with him, where he would acknowledge delivering the drugs that lead to Smith’s death.

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Robert Cooney took over the case at the request of the Antrim County Prosecutor’s Office, where Smith’s mother worked.

He says the family was satisfied with the plea deal and lesser charges because they didn’t want to relive Damien’s death through a trial.

He went onto say that this was another tragic case in the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Druckenmiller faces at least 12 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 22 and a half years.