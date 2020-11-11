- Advertisement -
Antrim County Jail Employee Positive for COVID-19

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 11, 2020
Health Officials say Sunday an Antrim County Jail employee started showing symptoms for COVID and got a positive test back on Tuesday. 

The Sheriff’s office said they immediately took action to isolate the person and quarantine close contacts. 

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to mitigating COVID-19 exposure,” said Dan Bean, Antrim County Sheriff. 

“We will continue to serve and protect the public through this and all public emergencies.”

The jail and the rest of the staff have all deep cleaned and disinfected the jail to minimize possible exposure and spread. 

Officials say employees and jail inmates are being closely monitored for symptoms and COVID-19 tests are being offered. 

