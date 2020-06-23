Antrim Co. Man Arrested For Sexual Assault, Faces 10 Years In Prison

An Antrim County man mat be spending time behind bars for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman in Charlevoix County.

Court documents say, this man Landon Barrett attacked the woman last week when she gave him a ride.

The victim claims when she let him out he began attacking her.

She told police she was able to break free for Barrett and ran to her car.

Barrett may spend up to ten years in prison and is expected back in court next month.