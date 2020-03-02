Antrim Co. Man Arrested and Charged for Child Porn

A Mancelona man may be spending some time behind bars for possession of child porn.

Police arrested this man Kyle Straight Friday for several counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation sparked from a person complaining that they believed Straight was in possession of child porn.

The person brought in an SD card from Straight’s cell phone and said it may have child porn on it.

After interviewing Straight, the police got a warrant and searched his home.

He is now charged with three felony counts of Child Sexually Material Possession.

Straight was released on a $5,000 bond.