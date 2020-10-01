Antlerless Deer Licenses Just $5 for Northeastern Lower Peninsula Hunters

Hunters in deer management units 452 and 487 may now purchase antlerless deer licenses for only $5.

Public and private land antlerless licenses are available in DMU 487 and public land antlerless licenses are available in DMU 452.

The discounted cost, reduced from the regular $20 antlerless deer license, is intended to provide an incentive for hunters to take more deer, which would help manage the size of the herd in northeast Michigan and may reduce the amount of bovine tuberculosis in the area.

The discounted licenses are available to both resident and nonresident hunters.

Deer management units 452 and 487 include all of Alcona, Alpena, Iosco, Montmorency, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties.

Hunters taking more antlerless deer in this targeted area can reduce the number of deer interacting with farms and help limit the number of bovine tuberculosis-infected wildlife and cattle herds in the future.

Bovine TB is spread primarily through the exchange of respiratory secretions between infected and uninfected animals.

This transmission usually happens when animals are in close contact with each other.

Bacteria released into the air through coughing and sneezing or onto shared food sources can spread the disease to uninfected animals.

Licenses will be offered at this reduced cost until October 2021.

Resources to support this discount have been provided by the state Legislature, which has earmarked General Fund dollars to replace revenue the Game and Fish Protection Fund loses from the discounted licenses.

Discounted licenses will be available starting Oct. 1 and may be purchased online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses or at any retail license agent.

More information about deer hunting is available at Michigan.gov/Deer.