Annual Pinwheels for Prevention Walk in Cadillac – April 3rd

The Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council will be holding their annual Pinwheels for Prevention walk in early April.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Pinwheel is the national symbol of the happy childhood all children deserve.

It serves to remind us to play our part in the PREVENTION of child abuse and neglect.

To that end, the annual walk will be held on Tuesday, April 3rd.

It’ll start at 4pm at Toy Town in downtown Cadillac.

And the day before April 2nd, the Protection Council will also be holding a benefit night at Culvers in Cadillac from 5-8 pm.