Annual Mackinac Bridge Antique Tractor Crossing Brings Out Dozens of Clubs

Over 12-hundred antique tractors descended on Mackinac City Friday for the 12th annual Mackinac Bridge Antique Tractor Crossing.

All makes and models.. sizes and shapes in this year’s event, including some very inventive costumes

Everything started at the staging area just West of the high school before heading across the Mighty Mac and eventually ending at Little Bear Arena on Marquette Street in St. Ignace.

50 tractor clubs were represented at this years event, which is truly a one of a kind happening.