Ann Arbor Teen Sends Police on Chase Through Osceola and Mecosta Counties

A 19-year-old Ann Arbor man led police on a car chase through Osceola and Mecosta counties.

Police say the man fled after they tried to stop him for speeding.

He was doing 80 mph in a 55 mph zone and refused to pull over.

The chase sent police through Reed City into Mecosta County.

It finally came to an end when police used spike strips to slow the car.

Police say the car was reported stolen out of Wayne County.

The driver is currently in jail and faces multiple felonies.