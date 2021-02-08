- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Animal Control Needs Your Help Finding The Home Of “Scrappy”

Erin Hatfield Posted On February 8, 2021
578 Views
0

The Osceola County Animal Control needs your help finding the home of this lost pup.

The dog was found on a porch in the cold at an abandoned rental.

The staff has dubbed the little guy “Scrappy”.

He was found in the area of 220th Avenue between 3 and 4 Mile.

The person who found him does not have any information around who last lived at the rental. Scrappy was found without a collar and is very scared.

If you have any information please contact the Osceola County Animal Control.

Post Views: 578



Trending Now
An Alpena Man Has Been Arrested After A Case Of Road Rage Went Violent
Erin Hatfield February 4, 2021
Nine Muskegon Men Have Been Arrested On Charges Of Trafficking Drugs
Erin Hatfield February 3, 2021
Read Next

You are reading
Animal Control Needs Your Help Finding The Home Of “Scrappy”
Share No Comment