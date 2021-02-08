Animal Control Needs Your Help Finding The Home Of “Scrappy”

The Osceola County Animal Control needs your help finding the home of this lost pup.

The dog was found on a porch in the cold at an abandoned rental.

The staff has dubbed the little guy “Scrappy”.

He was found in the area of 220th Avenue between 3 and 4 Mile.

The person who found him does not have any information around who last lived at the rental. Scrappy was found without a collar and is very scared.

If you have any information please contact the Osceola County Animal Control.