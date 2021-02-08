Animal Control Needs Your Help Finding The Home Of “Scrappy”
Posted On February 8, 2021
578 Views0
The Osceola County Animal Control needs your help finding the home of this lost pup.
The dog was found on a porch in the cold at an abandoned rental.
The staff has dubbed the little guy “Scrappy”.
He was found in the area of 220th Avenue between 3 and 4 Mile.
The person who found him does not have any information around who last lived at the rental. Scrappy was found without a collar and is very scared.
If you have any information please contact the Osceola County Animal Control.