An Idlewild Man Shoots at Police Multiple Times as They Attempt to Serve a Warrant

An Idlewild man in Lake County sprayed police with bullets as they tried to serve him an arrest warrant for failing to appear on a drug-related charge.

The 50-year-old Idlewild man-who has not been named, was on Tacoma Road and Baldwin Road when he fired multiple shots at police.

Authorities say they identified themselves to the suspect when he began to shoot an unknown firearm out of his camper towards them.

as the suspect continued to sporadically fire shots towards them, The officers were able to retreat and take cover,

Thankfully no officers were hit by the bullets.

The suspect barricaded himself in the camper, and after several hours of negotiation, he surrendered and was arrested.