An Alpena Man Was Arrested After Leading Police On Two County Car Chase

An Alpena man was arrested after leading troopers on a car chase through two counties.

23-year-old Jacob Kenneth Kuchnicki had several outstanding warrants. He was spotted leaving a residence on M-32 and entering a Meijer parking lot.

When a trooper attempted to stop him, Kuchnicki fled.

He was chased from m-32 to Posen. After reaching the village limit, he went off road. The pursuit ender when Kuchnicki’s vehicle went into a ditch and he was arrested.

Kuchnicki was arraigned on Monday in the 88th district court in Alpena and his bond is set at $100,000.