An Alpena Man Has Been Arrested After A Case Of Road Rage Went Violent

A 40-year-old Alpena man was arrested Thursday after assaulting a 49-year-old Alpena resident.

The altercation happened at Second Avenue and Park Place.

It all started because of road rage between the two while they were driving. At one point, the two had stopped their cars at an intersection and exchanged heated words.

One of the drivers excited their vehicle and the fight began.

The 40-year-old man was arrested for assault and battery and the 49-year-old sustained minor injuries.

The arrested man was taken to Alpena County Jail.