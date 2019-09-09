- Advertisement -
Amazon to Hire 30-Thousand Workers During Career Day in Six U.S. Cities

Staff Writer Posted On September 9, 2019
Amazon is looking for more than 30-thousand new workers.

The online mega-retailer will recruit help in six cities this month.

It’s calling Amazon Career Day the nation’s biggest job fair.

Events will be held in Boston, Chicago, Dallas Nashville, Seattle…

There will also be a fair in Arlington, Virginia, where Amazon is staffing up its second U.S. headquarters.

It all goes down September 17th.

Opportunities will include full-time staff, part-time and seasonal holiday help.

The company says all jobs pay at least $15/hour and have competitive benefits.

