Amazon Billionaire Donates $5M to Goodwill Northern Michigan

The ex-Wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos donates a whopping $5 million dollars to Goodwill Northern Michigan.

Mackenzie Scott has committed to giving away $4.2 billion dollars to 384 organizations.

The donations come less than six months after she donated $1.6 billion dollars to 116 organizations back in July.

Goodwill Northern Michigan, based in Traverse City, fights homelessness and food insecurity and provides jobs.

In a Facebook post the nonprofit thanks Scott for her generous donation.

“ We are dedicated to finding the best way to invest this gift on behalf of the community, and look forward to getting down to the work,” the post says.

“All of us at Goodwill Northern Michigan team wish to extend our gratitude to MacKenzie Scott for her change-making giving and the hope it brings to all of us.”

When Scott and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos divorced last year, she got a quarter of his stock in the company.

That stock has surged during the pandemic.

According to Bloomberg, she’s now worth more than 60 billion dollars.