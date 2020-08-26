Alpena Woman Steals from Thrift Store, Turns Herself In

A woman is in hot water for allegedly stealing from a local charity.

Police say, this woman, Dawn Marie Fleming, was seen taking a television from a thrift store in Alpena Township.

Fleming was caught on surveillance cameras by staff of St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store.

Staff say the suspect took the television from the donation trailer on June 2nd.

The surveillance video was shared on social media, and the next day Fleming turned herself in.

She was arrested and posted bond.

She is now charged with one count Larceny and is due back in court September 3rd.