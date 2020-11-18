Alpena Woman Charged with Home Invasion, Allegedly Went in Through Front Door While Homeowner Away

A homeowner says, after coming home in February of this year she noticed multiple items were missing.

The homeowner called the police and told them she believed this woman, 41-year-old Janae Elizabeth Marotta, was the person responsible.

After multiple interview and months of investigation, police got an arrest warrant from Marotta

While searching the suspect’s home police found the stolen items.

Police now believe Marotta walked into the victim’s home through the front door while she was away.

The suspect was arrested in October and arraigned Tuesday.

She now faces one charge for Home Invasion Second Degree and her next court date is on December 1, 2020.