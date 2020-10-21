Alpena Woman Arrested for Embezzlement After Allegedly Taking Money from Wal-Mart
An Alpena woman was arrested for embezzling money from Walmart.
Police say this woman, 19-year-old Raina Nicole Roznowski, was stealing money from the store where she works as a cashier.
A warrant was put out for the suspects arrest in September.
She was arrested earlier this month and taken to Alpena County Jail.
Roznowski was given a 15,000 dollar bond.
Her next court date is October 27th.