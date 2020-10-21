- Advertisement -
Alpena Woman Arrested for Embezzlement After Allegedly Taking Money from Wal-Mart

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 21, 2020
An Alpena woman was arrested for embezzling money from Walmart. 

Police say this woman, 19-year-old Raina Nicole Roznowski, was stealing money from the store where she works as a cashier. 

A warrant was put out for the suspects arrest in September. 

She was arrested earlier this month and taken to Alpena County Jail. 

Roznowski was given a 15,000 dollar bond. 

Her next court date is October 27th.

