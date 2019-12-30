Alpena Post Commander Graduates from FBI Academy

An Alpena Post Commander is now apart of the big leagues after graduating from the Federal Bureau of Investigation of National Academy.

Lt. John Grimshaw along with a little over 250 others graduated December 20th from the 278th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico.

The class was comprised of law enforcement agencies from 37 countries, four military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.

Grimshaw, originally from Novi, graduated from Wayne State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and has been Post Commander in Alpena since 2015.

Congratulations Lieutenant Grimshaw.