Alpena Man Kills Woman Then Turns Gun on Himself, Police Say

After about a month of investigation police say an Alpena man killed an Alpena woman before turning the gun on himself.

Police say, back in October they were called to a home on Ford Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire.

When police arrived at the acne they found the victim now identified as Meagan Soik dead and Elifonso Mata II with serious injuries.

Matta was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police are now saying Matta shot Soik and then turned the weapon on himself.

Investigation into this case is now closed.