- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Alpena Man Kills Woman Then Turns Gun on Himself, Police Say

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 4, 2020
508 Views
0

After about a month of investigation police say an Alpena man killed an Alpena woman before turning the gun on himself. 

Police say, back in October they were called to a home on Ford Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire. 

When police arrived at the acne they found the victim now identified as Meagan Soik dead and Elifonso Mata II with serious injuries. 

Matta was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. 

Police are now saying Matta shot Soik and then turned the weapon on himself. 

Investigation into this case is now closed. 

Post Views: 508



Trending Now
Couple Arrested for Possession of 112 Grams of Meth in Grand Traverse County
Sierra Searcy October 29, 2020
JUST IN: Antrim County Reports Skewed Results in Unofficial Election Tabulations
Sierra Searcy November 4, 2020

You are reading
Alpena Man Kills Woman Then Turns Gun on Himself, Police Say
Share No Comment