Alpena Man Faces Charges After Reports of Inappropriate Conduct With a Minor

Andrea Ludema Posted On July 30, 2020
Michigan State Police say, in early April of 2020, they received a report of an alleged solicitation of a minor for immoral purposes.

The minor disclosed the alleged abuse to a neighbor, who then informed the victim’s mother.

The suspect, 45-year-old Marty Lee Zinke of Alpena, was interviewed and an arrested on July 27, 2020 for one count Aggravated Indecent Exposure and one count Gross Indecency Between Male and Female.

Zinke’s bond was set at 10% of $250,000.

He was arraigned today in the 88th District Court of Alpena County.

