Alpena Man Arrested for Shooting Gun in Air While Drunk
Posted On October 27, 2020
An Alpena man was arrested for firing a gun in the air while intoxicated.
Police say they got a report of gunshots on N North St. in Alpena early Monday morning.
When police arrived at the scene they arrested the suspect, a 43-year-old man from Alpena.
The suspect is now in Alpena County Jail for Reckless Discharges of a Firearm While Intoxicated and Possession of A Firearm While Intoxicated.
Police say no one was injured during the incident.
The suspect is currently out on bond waiting to be arraigned.