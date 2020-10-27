Alpena Man Arrested for Shooting Gun in Air While Drunk

An Alpena man was arrested for firing a gun in the air while intoxicated.

Police say they got a report of gunshots on N North St. in Alpena early Monday morning.

When police arrived at the scene they arrested the suspect, a 43-year-old man from Alpena.

The suspect is now in Alpena County Jail for Reckless Discharges of a Firearm While Intoxicated and Possession of A Firearm While Intoxicated.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is currently out on bond waiting to be arraigned.