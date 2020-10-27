- Advertisement -
Alpena Man Arrested for Shooting Gun in Air While Drunk

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 27, 2020
 An Alpena man was arrested for firing a gun in the air while intoxicated. 

Police say they got a report of gunshots on N North St. in Alpena early Monday morning. 

When police arrived at the scene they arrested the suspect, a 43-year-old man from Alpena. 

The suspect is now in Alpena County Jail for Reckless Discharges of a Firearm While Intoxicated and Possession of A Firearm While Intoxicated. 

Police say no one was injured during the incident. 

The suspect is currently out on bond waiting to be arraigned. 

Alpena Man Arrested for Shooting Gun in Air While Drunk
