Alpena Man Arrested for Sexual Assault of Child Under 13

An Alpena man accused of sexually abusing a child is now behind bars.

Police say the incident goes back to 2018.

An investigation into the case started when the victim recently told a family member about the abuse.

The family member then confronted the suspect, 36-year-old Nathan Allan Benton.

A warrant was put out for Benton’s arrest and he was arraigned Tuesday.

He now faces multiple charges including two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree with a Person Under 13, one count of Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes, and one count of Aggravated Indecent Exposure.

Benton has a $100,000 bond and is due back in court on November 25, 2020.