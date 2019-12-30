- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Alpena Man Arrested for Possession of Xanax and Driving While Intoxicated

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 30, 2019
179 Views
0

An Alpena man is going to court today, for possession of Xanax and Operating While Intoxicated second offense.

On December 4th around 10 p.m., authorities pulled over this man, Dustin Christopher Wirthwein, for a moving violation near Bloom road in Alpena Township.

After further investigation troopers discovered that Wirthwein was under the influence, and after searching his car found multiple Xanax pills, that he did not have a prescription for.

Wirthwein was then arrested and taken to Alpena Jail, he goes to court today for multiple charges including a felony for possession of a controlled substance.

Post Views: 179



Trending Now
Search for Missing 5-Year-Old Boy from Montcalm Co. Goes into its Second Day
Sierra Searcy December 26, 2019
UPDATE: Missing Montcalm Co. 5-Year-Old Found Dead in Pond
Staff Writer December 26, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Alpena Man Arrested for Possession of Xanax and Driving While Intoxicated
Share No Comment