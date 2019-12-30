Alpena Man Arrested for Possession of Xanax and Driving While Intoxicated

An Alpena man is going to court today, for possession of Xanax and Operating While Intoxicated second offense.

On December 4th around 10 p.m., authorities pulled over this man, Dustin Christopher Wirthwein, for a moving violation near Bloom road in Alpena Township.

After further investigation troopers discovered that Wirthwein was under the influence, and after searching his car found multiple Xanax pills, that he did not have a prescription for.

Wirthwein was then arrested and taken to Alpena Jail, he goes to court today for multiple charges including a felony for possession of a controlled substance.