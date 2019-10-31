- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Alpena Man Arrested for Drug Possession During Traffic Stop

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 31, 2019
133 Views
0

Another arrest by HUNT in Alpena.

A traffic stop of an unregistered motorcycle now has a man in jail for drug possession.

Detectives of the The Huron Undercover Narcotics Team believed the suspect to be in possession of a controlled substance and to their suspicion they were right .

Robert Hall from Alpena now faces a ten year felony for one count possession of methamphetamine, with a cash bond set to $15,000.

His next scheduled court appearance is November 7th.

Hunt operates in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Preseque County.

If you have any tips regarding drug dealing, HUNT encourages you to contact them at 1-800-573-DRUG.

Post Views: 133



Trending Now
Samsung "Satellite" Crashes Into Gratiot County Yard
Remington Hernandez October 27, 2019
Grand Traverse Co. Child Porn Arrest Reveals Thousands of Videos, Images
Staff Writer October 25, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Alpena Man Arrested for Drug Possession During Traffic Stop
Share No Comment