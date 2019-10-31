Alpena Man Arrested for Drug Possession During Traffic Stop

Another arrest by HUNT in Alpena.

A traffic stop of an unregistered motorcycle now has a man in jail for drug possession.

Detectives of the The Huron Undercover Narcotics Team believed the suspect to be in possession of a controlled substance and to their suspicion they were right .

Robert Hall from Alpena now faces a ten year felony for one count possession of methamphetamine, with a cash bond set to $15,000.

His next scheduled court appearance is November 7th.

Hunt operates in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Preseque County.

If you have any tips regarding drug dealing, HUNT encourages you to contact them at 1-800-573-DRUG.