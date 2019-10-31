Alpena Man Arrested for Drug Possession After Being Found Unresponsive

A suspicious parked car at a gas station leads to the arrest of a man in Alpena.

Police say the car was parked but still running at a gas station on Chisholm street near the intersection of 11th Ave.

When authorities noticed the vehicle they found the suspect William Tudor in the drivers seat, slumped, lifeless and unresponsive

After further investigation the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team, HUNT, realized the man was under the influence.

Detectives later found methamphetamine in Tudor’s vehicle.

He now faces a ten year felony for one count possession of meth, with a cash bond of $75,000.

He is to appear in court November 4th.